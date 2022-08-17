670 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Ariyalur districts reports no fresh case; Chennai logs 129 infections

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 00:17 IST

A total of 670 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases registered so far to 35,60,161.

One district — Ariyalur — reported no fresh case, while 19 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 129, followed by Coimbatore where 88 persons tested positive. There were 49 cases in Chengalpattu, 43 in Erode, 38 in Krishnagiri and 33 in Salem.

As many as 927 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries so far to 35,15,240. There were 6,888 active cases in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 2,666 and Coimbatore had 656. There were 428 active cases in Chengalpattu.

A total of 22,040 samples were tested. So far, 6,85,73,418 samples have been tested in the State.

