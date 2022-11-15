67 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; no fresh case in 17 districts

November 15, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 67 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. There were no fresh cases in 17 districts. In Chennai, 12 persons tested positive for the infection. The State has reported 35,93,586 cases so far. A total of 104 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,54,901. The State’s active caseload stood at 637, of which Chennai accounted for 123 cases, followed by Kanniyakumari (69), Chengalpattu (50) and Coimbatore (33). A total of 7,972 samples were tested.

