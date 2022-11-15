67 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; no fresh case in 17 districts

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
As many as 67 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. There were no fresh cases in 17 districts. In Chennai, 12 persons tested positive for the infection. The State has reported 35,93,586 cases so far. A total of 104 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,54,901. The State’s active caseload stood at 637, of which Chennai accounted for 123 cases, followed by Kanniyakumari (69), Chengalpattu (50) and Coimbatore (33). A total of 7,972 samples were tested.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT