67 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; no fresh case in 17 districts

November 15, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

As many as 67 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. There were no fresh cases in 17 districts. In Chennai, 12 persons tested positive for the infection. The State has reported 35,93,586 cases so far. A total of 104 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,54,901. The State’s active caseload stood at 637, of which Chennai accounted for 123 cases, followed by Kanniyakumari (69), Chengalpattu (50) and Coimbatore (33). A total of 7,972 samples were tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US