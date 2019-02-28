660 kg of wildlife products seized in city, two held

Two persons were recently detained for illegal trade in wildlife and 660 kg of pangolin scales, dried sea horse, dried pipe fish and sea cucumber worth ₹7 crore seized.

The scales of pangolin, an endangered species, sea horse, pipe fish, manta and mobula ray gills are used in traditional Chinese medicine and shark fins are used to make soup in China.

Based on intelligence inputs, Customs officials searched a godown in Mannady and found the items in plastic crates and bags, according to a press release. “On entering the godown, the officers found two persons inside, who tried to flee, but were overpowered by the officers. Initially, they were evasive, but after sustained questioning, they informed that these were pangolin scales, sea horses, pipe fish and shark fins,” the release said.

The two men had got the wildlife from the Rameswaram coastal area and Kasimedu and a Sri Lankan national handed over the pangolin scales to the godown; the live species were then processed in the godown, the release said.

They were to be transported to Mumbai later, for smuggling to China and South East Asian countries.