66-year-old inmate of Puzhal prison dies

April 23, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 66-year-old person lodged in Puzhal prison died due to health complication early on Saturday, April 22. The victim has been identified as P. Arumugam.

A police official of Puzhal Station said Arumugam was arrested by the Egmore All Women Police station in 2021 in a sexual harassment case and was lodged in Block 1 of the Puzhal prison.

On Saturday early morning, he complained of breathing problem and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, the victim died on the way to the hospital and was pronounced brought dead.

The Puzhal Police has filed a case and are investigating.

