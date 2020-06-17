66 persons booked for violating quarantine norms

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 00:21 IST

The city police booked 66 persons for violating quarantine norms on Tuesday.

Following complaints about persons in home quarantine outside their homes, a special team of police personnel monitored them. The police personnel and staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation found the quarantined people roaming about. They were apprehended and brought back to their homes. Police booked cases against them.

Patients under home quarantine should not step out. Stringent action will be taken against those violating quarantine norms, a press release from the office of City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

