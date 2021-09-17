659 died in road accidents in city this year

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 00:09 IST

A majority of two-wheeler riders who died were not wearing helmets: police

An analysis of road accidents in the Greater Chennai police limits reported between January 1 and September 7 reveals that 659 people died and 3,325 sustained injuries.

About 26% (173) of the dead and 37% (1,214) of the injured were riding two-wheelers. Also, 74% (126) of the two-wheeler riders who died (173) and 86% (1,056) of injured persons were not wearing helmets, the police said.

As per a study on the compliance of helmet rule conducted in June at 10 junctions, 72% of two-wheeler riders were found to be adhering to it.

Advertising

Advertising

The police conducted vigorous awareness campaigns and began strict enforcement of the rule during a drive in August and booked 3,58,548 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Of these, 1,29,240 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders who were not wearing helmets.

“The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have been taking steps to enforce traffic rules in the city to reduce accidents and fatalities due to accidents,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pradip Kumar, in a press release. In the last few weeks, the level of compliance with the helmet rule among two-wheeler riders has increased to 86% from 72%, he said.

“The Greater Chennai Police will continue the special drive and awareness campaigns to ensure that all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders comply with the helmet rule,” he added.