6,500 students attempt to crack Big Bang Edge Test

Over 6,500 students from Classes V to XI took up the Big Bang Edge Test organised by FIIT-JEE on Sunday in Chennai.

Speaking about the test, R. Rajan from FIITJEE Chennai said that the main aim of the test was to analyse the potential of students to crack various competetive examinations.

“After the written examination round, students can meet up with experts from FIITJEE and attend counselling sessions about programmes which they can take up at the institute which include training for the JEE (Main), SATs and competetive olympiads,” he said.

The test was also conducted in centres across Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. While students of Standard V and VI had a single paper to attempt, students from Standard VII to XI had to write two seperate papers which tested the current level of preparedness in subjects as well as to test goal oriented analytical skills. The institute is offering students who perform well fee waivers for various courses it offers.

Biology, a challenge

S. Sarvesh, a student of Class VI who took up the examination in Maharishi Vidya Mandir, said that the paper had a mix of interesting questions with the Biology questions being challenging in particular.