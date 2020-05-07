65 police personnel test positive in city

Over 84 uniformed personnel, including police and fire service personnel have tested positive so far for COVID-19 across the State with Chennai topping the list with 65.

Of them, 45 police personnel are from Chennai City Police, including a deputy commissioner of police, an inspector and a dozen sub-inspectors have tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, an assistant commissioner of police in Flower Bazaar police district and an inspector of police tested positive. They have been admitted to city hospitals and adequate medical care has been given to them.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said, “Our personnel have been asked to follow all guidelines issued by Health Department to public to keep away from the pandemic. We are constantly advising personnel to follow hygiene such as frequently washing hands and maintaining personal distance. Police station premises are disinfected.”

In addition to police personnel, 15 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and three Home Guards have been admitted to city hospitals for treatment.

On Thursday, the Police Recruitment School in Kancheepuram district was closed temporarily after one of the trainees tested positive. She was sent to the Government hospital for treatment and 32 of her batchmates have been home quarantined. The premises is being disinfected.