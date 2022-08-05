Chennai

6.5 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

Gold, electronic goods and cigarettes seized by the Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI: August 05, 2022 16:00 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 16:00 IST

Chennai Air Customs seized 6.5 kg gold and electronic goods worth Rs. 3.09 crores at Chennai airport in different incidents.

Two passengers identified as Mohammed Ibrahim and Sathik Ali who came from Dubai on August 3 and August 4 respectively were held by the officials on suspicion. They had concealed gold in the form of paste and two gold chains in their pant pockets, according to a press release. The officials recovered 2.9 kg of gold worth Rs. 1.38 crore, electronic goods and cigarettes worth Rs. 8.75 lakhs.

In another incident, six packets of gold paste was found hidden in the men’s washroom in the arrival hall of the international terminal. Officials recovered 3.52 kg of gold worth Rs. 1.63 crore. Further investigations are on.

