65 babies born on a single day at Egmore children’s hospital

29 October 2020 01:25 IST

This is well above the daily average of 45 to 50 deliveries at the institution

On the morning of October 28, doctors and staff of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, were in for a surprise. A count revealed that as many as 65 babies, including a pair of twins, were born on October 27 in the hospital, well above the usual daily average of 45 to 50 deliveries.

S. Vijaya, director of IOG, said the number of deliveries at the hospital was not more than 45 to 50 on most days. “A few days ago, we had 54 deliveries. When we saw the hospital report for October 27 at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, we were surprised as we had 64 deliveries and 65 live births, including a pair of twins. We have not had so many deliveries on a single day in the recent past, and that too, in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. The number of women approaching IOG for deliveries has increased during and post the lockdown period,” she said.

Among the 64 mothers, who gave birth at the hospital, four had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 23 girls and 42 boys were born.

“We have admitted a number of pregnant women who had tested positive for delivery. The government maternity hospitals in the city were allocated for specific zones by the Chennai Corporation. Pregnant women who tested positive and reside in Ayanavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Pulianthope come to IOG for delivery,” she said.

Dr. Vijaya added that the inflow of pregnant women to the outpatient department had also increased after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

“Our outpatient department is crowded. We are getting at least 150 to 200 patients a day when compared to 60 to 80 during the lockdown. After restrictions were relaxed, many women are coming for their regular gynaecology check-ups. We have also resumed performing surgeries while the infertility and oncology outpatient departments have also started to function,” she said.

A total of 850 persons were working at the IOG that was established in 1844, she added.