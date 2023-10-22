64-year-old woman prisoner ends life in Puzhal Central Prison

October 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

A 64-year-old woman in Puzhal Cental Prison ended her life on Saturday night. The police said T. Gandhimadhi was lodged in the prison in August for murdering a senior citizen in Tiruchi and stealing gold and cash from a house in Velachery. She took her life as none of her family members were willing to provide surety for her bail petition, the police said. The prison officials found her in the bathroom and took her to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead. The Government Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

