ADVERTISEMENT

64-year-old heart patient undergoes complex surgery at city hospital

September 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The patient had a previous Bentall surgery and developed a severe infection in the mechanical valve, posing a life-threatening risk; K.M. Cherian performed the Redo-Bentall surgery

The Hindu Bureau

A 64-year-old patient underwent a complex Redo-Bentall surgery at Frontier Lifeline Hospital to prevent an imminent rupture of an infected mechanical valve in a heart vessel.

A Redo-Bentall is a procedure that involves the replacement of the aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aorta. In this case, the patient had a previous Bentall surgery and developed a severe infection in the mechanical valve, posing a life-threatening risk, the hospital said in a release. The surgery was done by a team consisting of senior cardiac surgeon K.M. Cherian, Sathyaprasad, and Gopal Murugesan.

“The patient has shown remarkable progress during their recovery and is currently in stable condition,” the release said and added that the patient was expected to make a full recovery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Cardiology

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US