64-year-old heart patient undergoes complex surgery at city hospital

September 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 64-year-old patient underwent a complex Redo-Bentall surgery at Frontier Lifeline Hospital to prevent an imminent rupture of an infected mechanical valve in a heart vessel.

A Redo-Bentall is a procedure that involves the replacement of the aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aorta. In this case, the patient had a previous Bentall surgery and developed a severe infection in the mechanical valve, posing a life-threatening risk, the hospital said in a release. The surgery was done by a team consisting of senior cardiac surgeon K.M. Cherian, Sathyaprasad, and Gopal Murugesan.

“The patient has shown remarkable progress during their recovery and is currently in stable condition,” the release said and added that the patient was expected to make a full recovery.

