₹6.38 lakh compensation for student

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has awarded a compensation of nearly ₹6.38 lakh to a Class VII student who sustained injuries in a road accident over five years back.

In her petition, G.P.S. Aalekhya, represented by her father G.N.S. Kameshwar Rao, said while she was walking back home from school at Kolapakkam road, near Vandalur Zoo, in September 2014, a tipper lorry caused an accident in which she sustained injuries.

The incident occurred allegedly due to rash and negligent driving by the lorry driver, the petition said.

V. Chellappa, owner of the lorry, and its insurer, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd, were named as respondents. Aalekhya said as per medical records her right leg got disfigured and she suffered 20% disability.

Based on the FIR and other records, the Tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the lorry driver and directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation.