6,372 people fined for not wearing masks, ₹12.74 lakh collected in four days

Special drive likely to be continued till September 26

Zonal enforcement teams, comprising police personnel and Greater Chennai Corporation staff, have fined 6,372 people in four days, including 2,010 people on Sunday alone, for not wearing masks. The teams collected ₹12.74 lakh fine in four days.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and other officials, including those from Avadi and adjoining districts, held a meeting to chalk out a strategy to increase compliance.

It was decided at the meeting to conduct a special drive from Thursday to September 26 to strictly enforce wearing of masks by the public, and physical distancing.

From Thursday, zonal enforcement teams have been enforcing the rules and imposing fines on the violators in places wherever public gathered in large numbers, such as markets, wedding halls and other places. Static surveillance teams were deployed as part of the drive.

Fifteen zonal enforcement teams have been formed to enforced the rule on wearing of masks.

Besides the GCC staff, the teams included 200 police personnel and 1,000 volunteers.