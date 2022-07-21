63-year-old man arrested for raping a minor in Avadi

The All Women Police, Avadi, arrested a 63-year-old daily wage worker under POCSO Act on charge of impregnating a minor girl

The All Women Police, Avadi, on Thursday arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her.

The victim is a student of Class XI. The crime came to light when parents enquired with her when she complained of stomach pain. The parents were shocked to learn that the girl was two-and-a-half months pregnant. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the man identified as Balaraman, a daily wage worker, for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ITI student arrested

In Thirumullaivoyal, a 19-year-old ITI student was arrested allegedly for raping a 15-year-old girl with whom he was in relationship with.

The girl was four weeks pregnant when the issue came out. On Wednesday, the accused, who was identified as Praveen, 19, was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody under POCSO Act.