63 prison inmates take up Class XII Board Exams in the State

Special test centres set up in central prisons

Special test centres set up in central prisons

As many 63 inmates, including seven women prisoners, from central prisons and special prisons for women have appeared for this year’s Class XII Board Exam.

The Education Department has set up examination centres in eight central prisons following a request from Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons and Correctional Services, Sunil Kumar Singh to enable the prisoners to appear for the exams. As many as 17 inmates have appeared at three prisons in Chennai and 16 appeared in Coimbatore.

Mr. Singh said the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has been functioning with the sole aim of reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners and help them reintegrate into society. Education plays a major role in the process. Many programmes have been launched in the prisons of the State in coordination with the Education Department to achieve 100% literacy among inmates, he added.

Elementary schools are functioning with qualified teachers in all central prisons/ special prisons for women and Borstal school, Pudukottai. Prisoners who wish to appear for government public examinations are allowed to apply and write exams in prisons. EOM