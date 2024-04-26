62-year-old man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Mahila Court in Chengalpattu has sentenced a 62-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2022.

According to the police, both Varaprasadam, 62, and his wife Visuvasam, 52, were construction workers residing in Hasthinapuram near Tambaram. The couple worked in different locations. As Visuvasam left early for work and returned home late, Varaprasadam suspected her of infidelity.

On October 19, 2022, a quarrel ensued between them. At midnight, Varaprasadam attacked his wife using a knife, and smothered her with a pillow.

Based on a complaint given by their daughter, the Chitlapakkam police arrested Varaprasadam.

The trial was conducted before the Mahila Court at Chengalpattu. Judge Ezhilarasi sentenced Varaprasadam to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000.