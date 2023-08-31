62 persons arrested in last 10 days for stocking and selling banned tobacco products 

August 31, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

As many as 60 cases were registered and 62 persons were arrested by the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products and 157.4 kg of gutkha and 1.21 kg of mava were seized from them.

In order to curb the sale of tobacco products banned by the government, on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, the police personnel frequently conduct ‘Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products’ . Inspectors of Police are keeping a close watch on border areas and taking action against those selling banned tobacco products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.