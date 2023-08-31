HamberMenu
62 persons arrested in last 10 days for stocking and selling banned tobacco products 

August 31, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 60 cases were registered and 62 persons were arrested by the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products and 157.4 kg of gutkha and 1.21 kg of mava were seized from them.

In order to curb the sale of tobacco products banned by the government, on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, the police personnel frequently conduct ‘Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products’ . Inspectors of Police are keeping a close watch on border areas and taking action against those selling banned tobacco products.

