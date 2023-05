May 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 61 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of them, 11 tested positive in Coimbatore and 10 in Chennai. Four persons who returned from abroad were among those who tested positive in the State.

As many as 117 persons were discharged after treatment. The State’s active caseload stood at 583, including 109 persons in Coimbatore and 108 in Chennai. A total of 6,324 samples were tested in the State.