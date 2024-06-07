GIFT a SubscriptionGift
6.1 kg of gold seized, five arrested at Chennai airport

Published - June 07, 2024 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five passengers were arrested and 6.16 kg of gold worth ₹3.91 crore was seized at Chennai airport.

After getting a specific input from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai Customs intercepted five passengers who arrived from Dubai on June 6, according to a press release.

On questioning them and after searching them, the officials found that the passengers had concealed six gold chains of 24 karat purity and 10 bundles of gold paste, the release said.

On weighing the gold, officials got 6.168 kg of gold and seized it under Section 110 of The Customs Act. All the five passengers were subsequently arrested. Further investigation is under way.

