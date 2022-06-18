6,037 cases booked in two days for stop line violation in Chennai
Violations are being recorded and challans sent to the vehicle owners
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have booked 6,037 cases against motorists for stop line violations in the city in a special drive on Thursday and Friday.
According to traffic police, at most of the junctions, drivers overstep the stop line, causing obstruction as well as nuisance to other road users and pedestrians. Sometimes, they even block the way of emergency vehicles. A special drive was conducted on Thursday and Friday to create awareness among vehicle users on the need to stop at the line.
Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said the road traffic violations were being recorded and challans sent to the offenders. This drive would continue, he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.