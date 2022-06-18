6,037 cases booked in two days for stop line violation in Chennai

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 19:00 IST

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 19:00 IST

Violations are being recorded and challans sent to the vehicle owners

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police will continue the special drive against violation of road traffic rules such as overstepping the stop line. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Violations are being recorded and challans sent to the vehicle owners

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have booked 6,037 cases against motorists for stop line violations in the city in a special drive on Thursday and Friday. According to traffic police, at most of the junctions, drivers overstep the stop line, causing obstruction as well as nuisance to other road users and pedestrians. Sometimes, they even block the way of emergency vehicles. A special drive was conducted on Thursday and Friday to create awareness among vehicle users on the need to stop at the line. Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said the road traffic violations were being recorded and challans sent to the offenders. This drive would continue, he said.



Our code of editorial values