60,000 stamps with awareness messages on childhood cancer, released in Chennai

November 29, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to raise awareness about childhood cancers, the T.N. Department of Posts and Apollo Cancer Centres, Chennai, launched a campaign, ‘Stamp out Childhood Cancer’ at the Anna Road head post office, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

About 60,000 stamps with messages on childhood cancer were released on the occasion.

Speakers noted that it was imperative to promote such campaigns and help children and families overcome challenges posed by childhood cancers.

Launching the stamps, B.P. Sridevi, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development), Tamil Nadu circle, said with its large network, post offices would help carry the message of awareness and hope, and stories of cancer warriors, to remote areas too. The campaign, through stamps, is a step towards supporting the battle against childhood cancers, she said, adding that the team of specialists at Apollo Cancer Centres also help build cancer patients’ lives.

M. Adarsh, a class 7 student and a cancer survivor was honoured during the stamp release. He thanked the doctors’ team for their crucial role in his fight against cancer.

Earlier, Revathi Raj, senior consultant, paediatric haematology and oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, said paediatric cancers can be cured with early diagnosis and treatment. However, raising awareness and providing the necessary support system and changes in government policy are the need of the hour. In western countries, she said, about 80% of children with cancer are cured. In India however, the rate of cure among children is only about 40%-50%. Citing World Health Organisation guidelines, she said initiatives are being taken to increase the rate of cure among paediatric cancer patients to 60% by 2030.

G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region and Sheela Ketan, chief executive officer, Apollo Hospitals were also present on the occasion.