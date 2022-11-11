600 applications received for registration under ART, Surrogacy Acts

ADVERTISEMENT

Five months after the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy Act, 2021 were notified by the State government, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has started the process of registering hospitals offering ART and surrogacy services, and has received nearly 600 applications from across the State.

The State government had appointed Appropriate Authorities under the two Acts through a Government Order, dated June 7, 2022. It was notified in the government gazette.

Last month, the directorate instructed all hospitals, clinics and nursing homes performing procedures under the ART/Surrogacy Acts in the State to get registered under the State government and submit applications to the district authority or joint director of health services. The State has nearly 200 registered ART clinics. Official sources said they have received nearly 600 applications from ART clinics, surrogacy clinics and for running ART banks. These applications were now being scrutinised.

An official said that it was important to bring all these facilities under the purview of the two Acts. “Registration of these facilities is important so that there is standardisation of treatment. We will verify whether the facility has proper infrastructure and manpower while registration. We can have control over the centres, and take action if they contravene any of the provisions of the Acts,” he said.

In future, he said, this could pave the way to bring about uniformity in the cost of treatments so that it is affordable. “Right now, the same treatment costs differently in different hospitals,” he said.