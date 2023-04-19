60-year-old tenant dies after being assaulted by house owner’s son in Singaperumal Koil

April 19, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 60-year-old man hailing from Cuddalore died after being assaulted by his house owner’s son near Singaperumal Koil on Tuesday. The Maraimalai Nagar police of Chengalpattu district have filed a murder case and arrested the accused.

A senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said Chandrasekhar had a taken a house belonging to Rani on rent about a month ago for his daughter who was working in a private company in Raghava Nagar of Singaperumal Koil. Chandrasekhar vacated the house within a month as it had inadequate facilities and asked Rani to return the advance money leading to an argument. Rani called her son Narendran, who allegedly assaulted Chandrasekhar. The latter fell down and sustained severe head injuries. The residents in the locality took him to a private hospital nearby where he was pronounced brought dead.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s daughter, the Maraimalai Nagar police filed a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.