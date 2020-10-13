60-year-old man in Chennai succumbs to burns

The man sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at his house on Monday night

A 60-year-old cinema production agent succumbed to burns after a gas cylinder exploded at his house in Saligramam on Monday.

According to police, Chandrasekhar, a native of Madurai, was staying alone in a rented house in Ekambaram Street, Saligramam for the past 15 years. He worked as a cinema production agent and cooked food for his unit at his house. On Monday night, he reportedly went to the kitchen to boil milk. When he lit the gas stove, the cylinder exploded and he suffered burn injuries. His house was also damaged in the explosion, police said.

He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and he succumbed to burns on Tuesday. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.