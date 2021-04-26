60 vehicles seized for flouting lockdown norms

7,000 police personnel deployed, 200 checkpoints set up

The Greater Chennai police have seized more than 60 vehicles of individuals who flouted the norms and ventured out of their homes without a valid reason during the complete lockdown on Sunday.

City police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inspected the checkpoints and monitored the enforcement of the rules. According to him, more than 7,000 police personnel were deployed and around 200 checkpoints set up to enforce the lockdown and nab violators. Those who were heading to hospitals, marriages or funerals were allowed to pass after producing proof.

The commissioner added that a total of 13 police personnel had lost their lives during the first and second wave of COVID-19. He said efforts were on to provide compensation to the families of four police personnel who lost their lives during the second wave.

He said a total of 3,069 police personnel had tested positive for the virus, and of them, 258 were undergoing treatment in hospitals, COVID-19 care centres or at home. He added that arrangements had been made outside the police stations to collect petitions, and hand wash facilities had been installed in all the stations.