ADVERTISEMENT

60 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from the house of Vijay Yesudas

March 31, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Darshana Bala Gopal, wife of playback singer Vijay Yesudas, who is the son of K.J. Yesudas, said that diamond-studded gold jewellery had been stolen from the steel cupboard in their home

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram police have filed a case after a complaint filed by the daughter-in-law of Carnatic exponent and playback singer K.J. Yesudas of more than 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery being stolen from her home located at 3rd Street of Alwarpet.

In a police complaint filed on Thursday, Darshana Bala Gopal, who is the wife of playback singer Vijay Yesudas, who is the son of K.J. Yesudas, said that diamond-studded gold jewellery weighing more than 60 sovereigns had been stolen from the steel cupboard in their home. In the complaint, she said she was shocked to know that the gold jewellery, which she last saw on December 2 last year, was not found in the steel cupboard when she searched for it on Thursday. She has alleged that she suspected some of the domestic help to have committed the theft.

The Abhiramapuram Police have formed a team to nab the offenders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US