60 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from the house of Vijay Yesudas

March 31, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Abhiramapuram police have filed a case after a complaint filed by the daughter-in-law of Carnatic exponent and playback singer K.J. Yesudas of more than 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery being stolen from her home located at 3rd Street of Alwarpet.

In a police complaint filed on Thursday, Darshana Bala Gopal, who is the wife of playback singer Vijay Yesudas, who is the son of K.J. Yesudas, said that diamond-studded gold jewellery weighing more than 60 sovereigns had been stolen from the steel cupboard in their home. In the complaint, she said she was shocked to know that the gold jewellery, which she last saw on December 2 last year, was not found in the steel cupboard when she searched for it on Thursday. She has alleged that she suspected some of the domestic help to have committed the theft.

The Abhiramapuram Police have formed a team to nab the offenders.