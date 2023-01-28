HamberMenu
60 prisoners in Tamil Nadu granted remission to mark 75 years of Independence

The released prisoners were provided sweets and groceries as a goodwill gesture and given assistance to start their livelihood with the help of non-governmental organisations

January 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty convicts were granted remission and released on Saturday as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of Independence after getting orders from the State government.

The prisoners were from Central Prisons in Puzhal, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Palayamkottai and Special Prison for Women in Puzhal and Coimbatore. The released prisoners were provided sweets and groceries as a goodwill gesture and given assistance to start their livelihood with the help of non-governmental organisations.

Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari, said: “These people were chosen for premature release on conditions that they should not involve themselves in heinous crimes like murder, dacoity, rape, and use of firearms, explosives and drugs.” Only those who have served two-thirds of their sentence with a track record of good behaviour were considered for early release.

“This is a one-time gesture to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to give another chance to the convicts to start a new life,” said Mr. Pujari.

