60 hectares of mangroves in Ennore Creek affected due to oil spill, Forest Department tells NGT

April 05, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

Up to 60 hectares of mangroves in Ennore Creek have been affected due to the oil spill from the premises of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) during Cyclone Michaung in early December 2023.

In a status report submitted by the Forest Department to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it was said about 20 hectares of mangroves were severely damaged and 40 hectares were found to be moderately damaged owing to the spill. The affected foliage of 5,000 mangroves were only pruned to induce fresh growth, as per standard methodology in consultation with reputed institutions, the department said.

The report further stated that the remnants of oil slicks deposited on the soil surface were cleared using water sprayers, hydrojets, and other equipment. The Conservator of Forests, Chennai Circle, informed that no death of mangrove plants due to the oil spill had been reported till date and continuous monitoring and assessment were being carried out to ensure their survival.

“We direct the PCCF [Principal Chief Conservator of Forests] to file an additional report regarding the health of the mangroves, their survival rate, and the time that may be taken for a complete revival,” the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, ordered.

Reports by end of April

While the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, has been roped in for bioremediation of the mangroves, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has engaged the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) to assess the extent of oil spread and the damage caused by it.

Both the NIO and IIT-M are expected to submit their reports by the end of April.