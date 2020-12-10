6-year-old girl undergoes surgery for rare condition

Joyesmita Chando

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:44 IST

Her mobility was restricted due to this

Suffering from a rare condition that left her unable to play like other children her age, six-year-old Joyesmita Chando limped severely and had difficulty in walking.

Her parents, who lived in Guwahati, Assam, consulted multiple doctors. The family was finally referred to Vijay Kishore Reddy, an arthroscopic surgeon at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Dr. Reddy said the girl had been suffering for over seven months.

“This condition is very rare in children. The meniscus is a soft piece of cartilage that acts as a cushion shock absorber to protect the knee. There are two of these C-shaped, or crescent-shaped, pads in each knee. A discoid meniscus is thicker than normal and has a different shape and texture. It is more likely to be injured than a normal shaped meniscus.”

“Discoid meniscus may not cause injury in some people but a few may face issues because of this, especially during childhood. Though discoid meniscus may be present from birth, injuries can occur due to the twisting motions of the knee, while pivoting or changes in direction while playing sports,” Dr. Reddy added.

Since the equipment used for surgery of the meniscus is usually for adults, the surgeon decided to use surgical equipment used for smaller bones, such as the wrist. She was discharged the next day and put on physiotherapy to help her regain the use of her limb.