6 students from Saveetha School of Law become civil judges
26 September 2021
Six students from Saveetha School of Law who qualified in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam have been chosen as civil judges. Three among them are in the top 10 merit list.
The candidates were felicitated at Saveetha University in a function attended by former and present judges of the Madras High Court.
