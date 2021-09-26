Chennai

6 students from Saveetha School of Law become civil judges

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 26 September 2021 01:01 IST
Updated: 26 September 2021 01:01 IST

Six students from Saveetha School of Law who qualified in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam have been chosen as civil judges. Three among them are in the top 10 merit list.

The candidates were felicitated at Saveetha University in a function attended by former and present judges of the Madras High Court.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
Read more...