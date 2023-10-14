6 persons held for attempted murder of 36-year-old man in Ice House

October 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly attempting to murder a 36-year-old man in Ice House. The police said G. Kumaresan, a resident of Saiva Muthaiya Street, Royapettah, had borrowed ₹2 lakh from Kumaran alias Tinker Kumaran, two years ago. On Thursday, eight persons, including Kumaran, quarrelled with Mr. Kumaresan demanding the money. They attacked him using knives and fled. The victim was admitted to a hospital. Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife, the Ice House police conducted an investigation and arrested six persons, including Kumaran. Two knives and two bikes were seized from them. The police are searching for two more persons involved in the offence.