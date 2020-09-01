5,956 persons test positive for infection in State

Chennai sees a marginal dip in cases while Coimbatore and Salem witness a surge

As many as 5,956 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 4,28,041. While there was a marginal dip in fresh infections in Chennai, cases surged in Coimbatore and Salem, where 589 and 497 persons (including one imported case) tested positive, respectively.

As many as 6,008 persons were discharged after treatment on Monday, taking the total figure to 3,68,141. The State’s toll increased to 7,322 with the deaths of 91 persons (56 in government hospitals and 35 in private facilities), including 19 in Chennai and 14 in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 26-year-old woman from Chennai who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on August 29 due to systemic hypertension, diabetes, respiratory failure, disseminated tuberculosis and COVID-19.

Three persons in their 30s, who did not have any co-morbidities, succumbed to the infection.

They included a 31-year-old man who died at RGGGH due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 on August 29, 11 days after admission.

With 1,150 new cases, Chennai’s tally climbed to 1,35,597, of which 13,224 are undergoing treatment. Among the northern districts, Chengalpattu recorded 347 cases, while Cuddalore had 307 infections and Tiruvallur 299. Thirteen districts had 100-plus cases. They included Kancheepuram (187), Villupuram (176), Tiruvannamalai (140), Dindigul (129) and Madurai (127). Thirty-one returnees tested positive for the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 75,100 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 48,13,147.

One more private laboratory — Bose Clinical Laboratory and Xrays, Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

With this, the State has 150 testing facilities.