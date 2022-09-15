5,941 students identified for CM’s breakfast scheme in city

First phase of the scheme is being launched in 37 schools in Chennai on Sept. 16

Starting Friday, 5,941 students from 37 schools of the Greater Chennai Corporation and government schools in Chennai will receive free breakfast as part of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the first phase.

At least 25,769 students of 117 primary schools run by the Corporation are eligible for the scheme. The scheme will be launched in all the primary schools in one month. In addition to the Corporation school children, 11,603 students of primary schools in 92 middle school premises are eligible for the breakfast scheme. Officials are discussing the feasibility of providing breakfast for middle school students on such premises also.

A total of 37,372 students are on the rolls of the Corporation schools studying in Classes I to V.

The Corporation has made arrangements for supply of the breakfast in primary schools located in zones of Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram in the first phase. Of the 37 schools identified for the scheme in Chennai in the first phase, 12 belong to the Corporation. The remaining 25 are government schools.

The civic body has formed six clusters for implementation of the welfare scheme. Officials said that the schools in north Chennai have been selected in the first phase as the number of families below the poverty line are the highest in the area.

On Friday, 1,024 students have been identified for the breakfast in Ennore cluster, 756 in Sivakami Nagar, 858 in Madhavaram, 1,081 in Kodungaiyur, 1,379 in Korukkupet and 831 in Royapuram.