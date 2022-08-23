591 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent Chennai
August 23, 2022 00:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 591 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of the 38 districts, 21 had fewer than 10 cases each.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 88, while Coimbatore logged 72 cases. Chengalpattu and Erode reported 46 cases each, while Krishnagiri and Salem logged 34 cases each. There were 26 cases in Tiruvallur and 21 in Kancheepuram. So far, the State has recorded 35,63,913 COVID-19 cases.

The overall positivity rate of the State stood at 2.7%. As many as 21,401 samples were tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 696 people were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries so far to 35,20,038.

As many as 5,842 people were presently under treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Chennai had the most number of active cases at 2,338. Coimbatore followed with 584 active cases, while there were 362 active cases in Chengalpattu and 324 in Erode.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Sunday’s data, Erode had the highest positivity rate at 7.7%. Krishnagiri followed with a positivity rate of 7.5%.

As of date, a total of 408 beds - 155 oxygen-supported, 208 non-oxygen and 45 intensive care unit beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app