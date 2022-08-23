591 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 591 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of the 38 districts, 21 had fewer than 10 cases each.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 88, while Coimbatore logged 72 cases. Chengalpattu and Erode reported 46 cases each, while Krishnagiri and Salem logged 34 cases each. There were 26 cases in Tiruvallur and 21 in Kancheepuram. So far, the State has recorded 35,63,913 COVID-19 cases.

The overall positivity rate of the State stood at 2.7%. As many as 21,401 samples were tested.

A total of 696 people were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries so far to 35,20,038.

As many as 5,842 people were presently under treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Chennai had the most number of active cases at 2,338. Coimbatore followed with 584 active cases, while there were 362 active cases in Chengalpattu and 324 in Erode.

According to Sunday’s data, Erode had the highest positivity rate at 7.7%. Krishnagiri followed with a positivity rate of 7.5%.

As of date, a total of 408 beds - 155 oxygen-supported, 208 non-oxygen and 45 intensive care unit beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State.