59% will not rush to take COVID-19 vaccine: survey

‘Won’t rush even if it is available soon’

In a survey, 59% have said that they would not rush to take a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it was available in the near future.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey between October 15 and 20 and found that 61% expressed hesitancy in getting the vaccine. This was before any of the vaccines were announced, according to a press release.

The platform conducted another survey to understand if the hesitancy levels had reduced after new developments in vaccine-related research. It received more than 25,000 responses from persons across 262 districts of the country. While 69% of the respondents were men, 31% were women.

Frontline workers

It asked the respondents if the COVID-19 vaccine was to be available from February 2021 through private and government channels, what would their approach be. Eight per cent of the 8,936 respondents said they were health or frontline workers and would get it on priority through the government.

While 13% said they would get it as quickly as it became available through any healthcare channels, 11% said they would get it as quickly as it became available through private healthcare channels.

Another 59% respondents said they would not rush to take the vaccine, even if it is available in the near future.

Nearly 72% believed that there was a high risk of it being sold on the black market, the survey found.