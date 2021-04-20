Chennai

58-year-old held under POCSO Act

A 58-year-old resident of Kannagi Nagar has been arrested for molesting a girl in the Guindy All Women Police Station limits. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by the mother of the child on Monday, and was sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, A. Elangovan, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, sexually assaulted the girl when she was brought to his home last week. As the child was crying frequently, the mother took her to a hospital, where it came to light that she had been molested. The mother filed a complaint, based on which the man was arrested.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress 1098.

