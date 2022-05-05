58 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh coronavirus infections rose marginally to 58 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A cluster of cases that surfaced in a private medical institution in Chengalpattu district led to the small rise in the daily tally.

A total of nine districts registered new COVID-19 cases. While Chennai recorded 28 cases, Chengalpattu’s daily caseload rose from single digit to 20. According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health department, after reports of a few positive cases in a private medical institution at Tiruporur Guduvanchery Road in Chengalpattu district, 17 additional cases were detected after contact tracing. Standard cluster control measures were put in place, while saturation testing of the remaining students was planned to be undertaken from Friday.

While there were two cases in Tiruvallur, six districts - Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur - reported a single case each.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were two returnees from the UAE and Delhi. With this, the State’s overall tally of cases stood at 34,54,153. Another 59 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,15,662.

A total of 466 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Chennai accounts for the most number of active cases, at 300. There are 79 active cases in Chengalpattu and 13 in Coimbatore.

A total of 16,579 samples were tested on Thursday. So far, a total of 6,62,48,653 samples have been tested in the State.

A total of 98,334 people were vaccinated in the State on Thursday. With this, the coverage of government vaccination centres reached 10,55,05,475.

Among those vaccinated were 25,450 children aged 12 to 14 and 35,358 people aged 18 to 44. So far, 9,21,285 precautionary doses have been administered in the State, according to a report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.