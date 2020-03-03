5,759 booths for Corpn. Council election

The number of polling booths for the Chennai Corporation Council elections is expected to increase from 5,211 in 2011 to 5,759 this year. The previous election for the Corporation Council was held in 2011.

A meeting of political parties was called at Ripon Buildings on Monday by additional district electoral officer P.Kumaravel Pandian to get objections and suggestions relating to the new polling booths.

While men and women voters will get 135 polling booths each, 5,489 booths have been identified for all voters.

The list of polling booths was displayed on the notice boards of all the 200 ward offices in the city.

When the list was released last year, the number of polling booths for the local body elections for the Chennai Corporation Council was 5,720.

Last year 86 new buildings, including private schools and govt. offices, were identified for setting up new polling booths in many wards. Most of the wards have registered a rise in number of voters in the past nine years, leading to identification of new polling booths.

Former Chennai Corporation councillor P.V.Tamil Selvan said that the number of voters in his ward have increased from 28,000 in 2011 to 33,000 this year.

“Five schools have been identified in ward 91 for setting up 21 polling booths,” he also said.

“We had 19 polling booths in ward 91 of Ambattur zone in 2011. Many people have shifted their residence from other districts to our ward after the area was merged with the city. Many of them are young voters,” said Mr. Tamil Selvam.

“Many schools are located in the area. Koyambedu market also attracts residents,” he said.

The number of streets in ward 91 in Ambattur zone has also increased from 295 in 2011 to 310 this year, he said.