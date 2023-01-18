5.75 lakh family cardholders yet to collect Pongal gift hampers

January 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A little over 5.79 lakh family cardholders in the State have not collected the Pongal gift hamper so far. Arrangements were made to distribute 1 kg raw rice, 1 kg sugar, a sugar cane and ₹1,000 in cash through 35,828 fair price shops to each of the 2.19 crore rice cardholders before the Pongal festival.

Sources said that 2.13 crore cardholders, constituting 97.25%, received the hampers. “We had distributed tokens to 2.19 crore cardholders. Even those who lost their cards and had applied for duplicate copies were issued tokens and those who wanted the hampers collected them,” said another official.

Many cardholders who had not collected their hampers continued to take them on Tuesday and Wednesday after the shops reopened following the festival holiday. Official sources said that deadline had been fixed for issuing the gift hampers. “The only thing is that sugar cane might have lost some moisture. In these two days, around 30,000 cardholders collected the items,” the source said.

Unlike in the past, rice and sugar were not supplied in packets but weighed and distributed to cardholders who brought their own bags.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan, who welcomed this green initiative, said that so much plastic wrapping was saved.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been encouraging the concept of Manjapai by which the public is being requested to use reusable cloth bags to shop. This was another good step in that direction,” he said. This measure prevented use of 4.38 crore one kg plastic bags.