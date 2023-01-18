HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5.75 lakh family cardholders yet to collect Pongal gift hampers

97.25% of the family cardholders collected the Pongal gift hampers; no deadline has been fixed for distribution; use of plastic carry bags avoided while distributing rice and sugar through the ration shops

January 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Even those who had lost their cards and had applied for duplicate copies had been issued tokens to collect Pongal gift hampers, say officials.  

Even those who had lost their cards and had applied for duplicate copies had been issued tokens to collect Pongal gift hampers, say officials.   | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

A little over 5.79 lakh family cardholders in the State have not collected the Pongal gift hamper so far. Arrangements were made to distribute 1 kg raw rice, 1 kg sugar, a sugar cane and ₹1,000 in cash through 35,828 fair price shops to each of the 2.19 crore rice cardholders before the Pongal festival. 

Sources said that 2.13 crore cardholders, constituting 97.25%, received the hampers. “We had distributed tokens to 2.19 crore cardholders. Even those who lost their cards and had applied for duplicate copies were issued tokens and those who wanted the hampers collected them,” said another official.

Many cardholders who had not collected their hampers continued to take them on Tuesday and Wednesday after the shops reopened following the festival holiday. Official sources said that deadline had been fixed for issuing the gift hampers. “The only thing is that sugar cane might have lost some moisture. In these two days, around 30,000 cardholders collected the items,” the source said.

Unlike in the past, rice and sugar were not supplied in packets but weighed and distributed to cardholders who brought their own bags.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan, who welcomed this green initiative, said that so much plastic wrapping was saved.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been encouraging the concept of Manjapai by which the public is being requested to use reusable cloth bags to shop. This was another good step in that direction,” he said. This measure prevented use of 4.38 crore one kg plastic bags.

Related Topics

Chennai / festivals

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.