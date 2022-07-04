572 cases booked for high-decibel horns 

Campaign organised in more than 200 schools and colleges

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has booked 572 cases against vehicle users for honking high-decibel horns during anti-honking awareness week observed from June 27.

In 281 cases, air horns were removed from vehicles and 572 cases booked during the drive.

The police launched the “No Honking” special drive to inculcate awareness to drivers on the consequences of continuous and unnecessary honking. Awareness campaigns in coordination with more than 200 schools and colleges across 154 junctions of the city was undertaken for seven days. More than 15,000 students took part in the campaign during the week.

The police said “No Honking” pledge in physical and electronic format was signed by 2.3 lakh people. The Chief Minister’s Office also supported the campaign through Twitter handle and urged people to take E-pledge. Digital certificates for all those who took the E-pledge has been uploaded in social media handles of GCTP and also sent by mail.

Young Indians, a non-governmental organisation, conducted decibel level survey across various locations of the city and documented the average decibel rate at 84.5, said the police.