April 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 56-year-old man kept in Puzhal Central Prison died on Saturday.

A senior officer of the city police said Ganesan, a resident of Nandanam, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch in a cheating case in November 2022 and was lodged in Puzhal. On Saturday, he developed sudden heart pain and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where the authorities declared him brought dead.

The Puzhal police have filed a case and are investigating.