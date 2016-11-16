55,000 encroachments line city waterbodies: Govt.

There are 55,000 encroachments on the banks of the Adyar and Cooum rivers and Buckingham Canal, the State government informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The government made the submission on a batch of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions in connection with the Chennai floods of 2015.

The petitions wanted the government to implement a disaster management Plan and remove the encroachments on waterbodies.

“Out of the 55,000 encroachments, inhabitants of only 4,134 have been evicted and resettled so far.

Since, 8,000 tenements are readily available, the exercise would be completed at least to that extent and will continue when more tenements are completed,” the authorities said.

When the petitions came up for hearing before the First Bench, counsel for one of the petitioners pointed out various discrepancies in the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan, 2016, proposed by the government.

He said, “A number of issues remain unaddressed. In fact, the plan is more or less a duplication of the Himachal Plan with even the same typographical errors and what is good for the hill area may not be necessarily capable of being implemented in the State.” He further pointed out that the plan relied upon warnings to be issued by the Flood Forecasting Station of the Central Water Commission, and said, “At present, there are no flood forecasting stations in Tamil Nadu.”

Alternative arrangements

Recording the submission, the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “Thus, till such flood forecasting stations are set up, in the short term, some alternative arrangements would have to be made.” The Bench then recorded other submissions of the government as to desilting water bodies and Compendium of Rules for Water and Flood Regulation, and posted the PILs to January 30 for further hearing.