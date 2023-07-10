55 rowdy elements nabbed in Avadi

July 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi police on Monday arrested 55 rowdy elements in a single day after conducting a special drive in its limits. Last Monday, 89 rowdy elements were nabbed within Avadi police limits.

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar said: “We formed eight special teams and they fanned out in the early morning hours to trace persons who have history sheet against their name and also involved in murder and ganja cases. We have nabbed 55 of them in a single day and interrogation is on.” Nineteen of them involved in murders, three in attempt to murder, seven in ganja trafficking, and two had non-bailable warrants pending against them.

In this drive, the police arrested four persons, including A. Joe Praveen, 22, of Vyasarpadi; E. Praveen Kumar, 22, of Manjampakkam; E. Balaji alias Appu, 24, of Manali and M. Selvam, 19, of Manali for possessing ganja. About 20 kg of ganja was recovered from them.