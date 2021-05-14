55% of the work to rebuild Korattur anaicut completed

The ₹32-crore project has been taken up with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Credit: Special arrangement

WRD expects the project to be finished by August or September

The Chembarambakkam reservoir will have one more source to bolster its storage by next monsoon. Water stored in the unpolluted stretch of the Cooum river could be diverted to the reservoir as work is in progress to reconstruct the British era Korattur anaicut in Tiruvallur.

Nearly 55% of the work to reconstruct the storage structure, built in 1879, has been completed so far. The project is expected to be completed by August or September. It may be recalled that a portion of the check-dam was washed away during the 2015 floods. The Water Resources Department (WRD) had taken up the ₹32-crore project in January with the financial assistance of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

WRD officials said this old storage structure in Jamin Korattur had an important role in storing water in the Cooum river and diverted the excess to the Chembarambakkam lake, a major waterbody used to meet the city’s drinking water requirement.

“We are rebuilding the structure that will be nearly 4 m in height across the river with a width of 140 m. It will have eight vents to regulate flood water and will be able to store about 20 million cubic feet of water. It is challenging to source materials and engage workers owing to the ongoing pandemic,” an official said.

WRD also plans to strengthen the river bund and build a flood protection wall for one kilometre on either side. As the floodwater can be stagnated, it would help recharge groundwater and aid in irrigation and drinking needs of neighbouring villages, including Gudapakkam, Pudhuchatram and Kottamedu.

There are also plans to improve the 8-km long New Bangaru Channel that carries a maximum of 3,300 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to the Chembarambakkam lake.