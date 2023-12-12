5.5 lakh CSCs facilitate in-person access, govt. services, says Minister

December 12, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST

In-person access and facilitation of government services is available through 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), of which 4.10 lakh CSCs are operational at the gram panchayat level, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

On the safeguards adopted for verification of mobile numbers by MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, the Minister said government services were available on various digital platforms including Unified Mobile App for New-Age Governance (UMANG) and DigiLocker (for digital access to public documents).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.