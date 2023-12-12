ADVERTISEMENT

5.5 lakh CSCs facilitate in-person access, govt. services, says Minister

December 12, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST

Databases storing all information are well-secured and cannot be directly accessed

The Hindu Bureau

In-person access and facilitation of government services is available through 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), of which 4.10 lakh CSCs are operational at the gram panchayat level, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

On the safeguards adopted for verification of mobile numbers by MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, the Minister said government services were available on various digital platforms including Unified Mobile App for New-Age Governance (UMANG) and DigiLocker (for digital access to public documents).

