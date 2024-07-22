GIFT a SubscriptionGift
55 Chennai suburban trains cancelled from July 23 to August 14

The Chennai division would be operating special shuttle services from Beach to Pallavaram and Pallavaram to Beach. A total of 30 special train services would be operated.

Published - July 22, 2024 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Southern Railway has announced special shuttle services for the Chennai Beach to Tambaram and Chengalpattu section in view of cancellation of the suburban train services from July 23 to August 14. The suburban train services are being cancelled in view of the remodelling work to be undertaken at the Tambaram yard. 

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it would be cancelling a total of 55 suburban train services starting from 9.20 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the night services after 10.20 p.m. with train operations available as per the time table during the normal timings. 

As per the announcement, 31 trains would be cancelled from Beach to Tambaram and vice versa and 11 services from Beach to Chengalpattu and in the return direction. Also, the train service from Beach to Guduvanchery, Thirumalpur and the Kancheepuram services would be cancelled. 

Alternative arrangements

The Chennai division would be operating special shuttle services from Beach to Pallavaram and Pallavaram to Beach. A total of 30 special train services would be operated during the cancelled hours of normal train services. 

Similarly, 14 special shuttle services would be operated from Guduvanchery to Chengalpattu and vice versa. 

The Chennai division has made arrangements with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate special bus services from Pallavaram to Guduvanchery to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters and have opened additional ticket counters in Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery railway stations.

