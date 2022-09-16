548 Chennai policemen receive CM Constabulary Medal

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal giving away the Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medal in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 548 personnel of the Greater Chennai Police received Chief Minister's Constabulary Medal for rendering unblemished service without any punishment in the last 10 years of their service.

This year, 210 personnel from the law and order department, 148 from traffic, 73 from the Armed Reserve and 117 from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Intelligence Section, Modern Control Room, Security Branch, High Court security, Crime Records Bureau and other special units received the medals.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner gave medals to the police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jiwal said the medals were being given to personnel to encourage them to render exemplary service to the public. He said personnel should work hard to help the public.

Listing welfare measures, Mr. Jiwal said: “We are implementing weekly-off to all police personnel and fortnightly off to a few selected personnel.” He recalled that a mobile app called CLAP had been introduced to avail and get sanctioned for leave without any hassle. So far, 9,000 personnel benefited from the app. Soon, a health management app would be introduced for the welfare of police personnel.

Additional Commissioners of Police — T.S. Anbu, Prem Anand Sinha, J. Loganathan, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar and C. Mageshwari — were present.

Meanwhile, at Avadi Police Commissionerate, the Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore gave the constabulary awards to 98 police personnel and personally congratulated each one of them. Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.